Mary Lena Robinson, of Painesville, died on July 13, 2019 at the Avenue at Aurora.
She was born on March 23, 1933 in Uniontown, Alabama.
Mary is survived by her husband of 67 years, Glenn A. Robinson, Jr.; children, Glenn A. Robinson, III, of Perry, Warren Robinson, of Cleveland, and Robin (Vincent) Gorman, of Solon; grandchildren, Hannah Robinson, Glenn A. Robinson, IV, Reginald Parks, Damen Robinson, Crystal Donald, Tiffany Robinson, Stacey Robinson, Brad Gorman, Loren Walker, and Byron Gorman; siblings, Sidney Hudson and Dorothy Fields.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077 with the funeral service to follow at noon. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville, Ohio.
Published in The News-Herald on July 17, 2019