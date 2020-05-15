Sister Mary Rosalind, SND, formerly Sister Mary Janicemarie, died May 12 at Notre Dame Provincial Center in Chardon. Born March 18, 1929, in Cleveland, Sister’s ministry in the primary grades as teacher, tutor, or aide, was characterized by gentleness and love for little children. The twinkle in her eye and her ever-present smile brought sunshine to others, both young and old. Her quiet, peaceful presence made her a welcome visitor to those who needed a special pick-me-up! Sister is the cherished sister of Janice Olson (Donald, deceased), beloved aunt, dear cousin and sister to the Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame with whom she shared her life for 71 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Rose (Holieter) Vilics. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Sister Mary Rosalind at the Sisters of Notre Dame Provincial Center at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 13000 Auburn Rd., Chardon, OH 44024. Arrangements by DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home.