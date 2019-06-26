Mary Rose Inghram (nee Pinardo), age 87, of Wickliffe, passed away June 26, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, on October 6, 1931, to the late Carlo and Rose Pinardo (nee Trannett). She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Mary Rose had a joyful heart and will leave a lasting impression on all who knew her. She was proudly employed at Ohio News Bureau and The Board of Education. In the later years of her life she was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family tremendously. Mary Rose was an Angel on Earth and she always had a way of making you feel loved and special.Mary Rose is survived by her children, Lenny Paul, Michael (Floreene), John and Thomas; grandchildren, Matthew (Mimi), Nicholas, Christopher (Samantha), Bryan (Rachael), Brittni (Edward) Mejac, Brianna, Brooke, Lindsey, James, Kaitlin, Elizabeth (Mike) Hannold, Ashley (Adam) Meeker; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Josephine, Penelope, Aria, Roman, Luka, Siena, Alexis, Liam, Ryker, and Elliot; sister, Louise Hannan; sister-in-law, Virginia Pinardo; and loving aunt to many. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Leonard E. Inghram; brothers, Joseph and Guy Pinardo; and brother-in-law, Mark Hannan. Visitation will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Rd., Kirtland. Burial at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Published in News-Herald on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary