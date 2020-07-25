Mary Ruth (Hoag) McCullough, 92, of Burton, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 20, 2020. Mary was born June 13, 1928, in Norwalk, Connecticut, to the late Walter C. and Marion E. (Dunn) Hoag.She especially enjoyed being a Girl Scout and spending summers at family farms in Delhi, New York, and East Greenwich, New York. She graduated from Northfield School for Girls in 1947. She attended Muskingum College, where she met her husband Clyde Robert (Bob) McCullough, and graduated in 1951, with a degree in Nutrition. After graduation, she worked for one year at St. Luke’s Hospital in New York City. She was married on August 23, 1952, in Norwalk, CT. After their wedding, they moved to Richmond, Ohio, for three years, then to Burton. She raised five wonderful children and was very active in the community. She was a member of Tuesday Club, Burton Public Library Board of Trustees, Friends of the Burton Public Library, Town of Burton Planning Board, a Cub Scout Den Mother, and led multiple 4-H Cooking and Cake Decorating Clubs. She was a long-time member of Burton Congregational Church, where she was an original member of the adult bell choir and helped start the Scrappers. She was an avid reader and enjoyed genealogy. She enjoyed making homemade Christmas cards every year.Beloved mother of C. Robert Jr. (Floricita), John W. (Dorice), Rebecca A. Strong (Parker Sr.), David L., and Richard A. (Barbara); devoted grandmother of C. Robert McCullough III, Derek Perry, Haeley McCullough, Aaron Strong, Rachel Strong, Parker “PJ” Strong Jr. (Breonna Barker), and Katelyn McCullough; dear sister-in-law to John (Jeanie), Edward (Barbara), and Ernest (Nila) McCullough; aunt, and great aunt to many.She was proceeded in death by her husband, Bob, of 63 years; her sister Virginia Kintzel (Alvin, also deceased), and her sister-in-law Jean Strott (David, also deceased).A Graveside Service will be held at Welton Cemetery, 13970 Goodwin Ave., Burton, OH 44021 at 11:00 AM, August 1, 2020. The service will be live streamed on the Funeral Home Facebook page.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Burton Congregational Church, Burton Public Library, or Foundation for Geauga Parks.Sly Funeral Home was entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at slyffh.com
