Mass of Christian Burial for MaryAnn (Kolesar) Kolek, 93, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Social distancing protocols will be in place and masks are required. MaryAnn passed away September 10, 2020, in Willoughby. She was born February 6, 1927, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.Mrs. Kolek was a homemaker. Survivors include her son, Stephen J. (Lorin) Kolek Jr.; grandsons, Timothy Kolek and Michael Kinkaid; great-granddaughter, Alana Kolek; sister, Irene Clay; brother, John Kolesar. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen J. Kolek Sr.; and her sons, David and James Kolek. Her brothers, Joseph and Edward Kolesar are also deceased. Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp. Family suggests contributions be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094. www.davisbabcock.com