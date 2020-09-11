1/
MaryAnn (Kolesar) Kolek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MaryAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mass of Christian Burial for MaryAnn (Kolesar) Kolek, 93, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Social distancing protocols will be in place and masks are required. MaryAnn passed away September 10, 2020, in Willoughby. She was born February 6, 1927, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.Mrs. Kolek was a homemaker. Survivors include her son, Stephen J. (Lorin) Kolek Jr.; grandsons, Timothy Kolek and Michael Kinkaid; great-granddaughter, Alana Kolek; sister, Irene Clay; brother, John Kolesar. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen J. Kolek Sr.; and her sons, David and James Kolek. Her brothers, Joseph and Edward Kolesar are also deceased. Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp. Family suggests contributions be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094. www.davisbabcock.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved