A Memorial Mass for Maryanne T. Horne (nee Syktich) age 51, of Euclid, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (Family and Friends Please Meet At Church).
Maryanne passed away July 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at Hospice of the Western Reserve. She was born on January 23, 1968 in Willoughby, Ohio.
Maryanne loved spending time with her family and friends.
Maryanne was the beloved wife of Todd; loving daughter of Rosemary (Randolph) Starec; dear sister of Karl Syktich of Coconut Creek, FL and Edward Syktich of Euclid, Ohio; dear niece to Amelia Joseph of Coco Beach, FL and Yosiff Joseph of Coco Beach, FL.
She was preceded in death by her father David Syktich.
The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Monday July 15 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in www.News-Herald.com on July 14, 2019