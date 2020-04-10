Home

Maryanne V. Paduano


1942 - 2020
Maryanne V. Paduano Obituary
Maryanne V. Paduano, 77, of Mentor, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby. She was born April 10, 1942, in Cleveland to the late Harry and Marie Rydzinski. She enjoyed baking cakes and ran a small cake business out of her home for many years. The "Cake Lady’s" cakes were enjoyed by many! Maryanne worked as a florist and loved all flowers and plants. She also enjoyed going to casinos with friends and family, playing bingo and had a "horrible addiction" to QVC and HSN. Her true passion was spending time with her family, especially her seven grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Raymond (Elizabeth) Paduano Jr., Tony (Suzanne)Paduano, Kathy (David) Benecke, and Suzanne Carr; grandchildren, Nathan, Grace, Nicholas, Andrew, Brandon, Olivia and Kaitlyn; brother, Frank Rydzinski; and many other loving family members. Preceding her in death are her husband, Raymond Paduano Sr.; brother, Jerome Rydzinski; and sister-in-law, Barbara Rydzinski. Private family services will be held with a burial taking place in All Souls Cemetery.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date, oncerestrictions are lifted. A donation may be made in Maryanne’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -