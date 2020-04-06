|
|
Marybeth Kendig (nee Kunkel), age 59, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 4, 2020. Born on November 16, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, she grew up in McDonald, Ohio and was a good friend to all that knew her. Her fondest memories growing up were of playing softball, swim club, and the many Kunkel parties and weddings throughout the years. Marybeth met her future husband, Layne, in 1983 and they were married in 1985. They were blessed with three amazing children, Ashley, Alexa, and Brandon, and later with two grandchildren, Julian and Jaxon. In 1992, they moved to the cul-de-sac in Mentor, where she met the people that would become like a second family. Some of her fondest memories were spending time with her “Cul-de-Sac” kids. She loved to decorate and travel. She insisted on creating and making all of the flower arrangements for her daughters' wedding showers, weddings and baby showers to a level of perfection matched by few. She traveled many times to Disney World, her happiest place on earth, and was able to take her children and grandchildren there several times over the last three years. She loved to shop and even found a TJ Maxx on a trip to London. She was able to travel to London, Paris, New York City, and Hilton Head. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren more than anything else. She loved family gatherings and family meant everything to her. Marybeth was the wife of Layne E. Kendig Jr.; loving mother of Ashley E. (Michael) Burtscher, Alexa C. (Matthew) Krumpak, and Brandon D. Kendig; beloved daughter of Joseph F. and Carole Kunkel (deceased); sister of Christine (Paul) Monroe; grandmother of Julian Burtscher and Jaxon Krumpak. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Kurt Kendig; and sister-in-law, Michelle Stufflebeam; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. As Marybeth wished, there will be a private celebration at a later date in lieu of a funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marybeth to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105,(https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html), 1-800-822-6344; Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110-2602, ([email protected]), (216) 383-2222.www.blessingcremation.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020