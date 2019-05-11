|
Marylou Mackel age 80 of Mentor, Ohio, died Thursday May 9, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House, Cleveland, Ohio. She was born November 16, 1938 in Sharon, Connecticut.Mrs. Mackel was a homemaker. She was a very talented seamstress and she enjoyed gardening.Survivors include her husband of 63 years: Don H. Mackel, children: Kenneth D. (Jane Grambo) Mackel, Lisa E. Whitaker and Jeffrey H. Mackel, granddaughter: Brooke Ann Mackel, great-grandson: Elijah Mackel and dog: Muffin.Preceding Marylou in death is her mother: Marion Siracco.The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday May 13, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060.The funeral service will be 11 am Tuesday May 14, 2019 at the funeral home.Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on May 12, 2019