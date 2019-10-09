|
|
MaryLou Rider, 70, of Madison, passed away October 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born May 12, 1949 in Conneaut, the daughter of Allen and Arlene (Gee) Carpenter. Marylou was a 1967 graduate of Conneaut High School and a 1970 graduate of Central School of practical nursing. She was a charge nurse for Arden Courts of Chagrin Falls, retiring in 2011. Marylou was a nurse for over 40 years with University Hospitals Health system and attended Conneaut Wesleyan Methodist Church. She enjoyed scrapbooking, card making, needle point, reading, camping, and listening to music, watching the Cleveland Indians, and most of all, being with her grandkids. Survivors include her husband, Boyd, whom she married in 2002; children, Marsha (Joseph) Ribovich of Highland Hts., and Bobby Gibson of Painesville; step-children, Kelly (Sammy) Miller of Middlefield, John (Brandie) Rider of Burton and Christina Rider of Chardon; eight grandchildren; siblings, Peggy (Rev William “Ray”) Peak of King William, VA, Bernard “Bernie” (Jennifer) Carpenter of Dorset, and Rev. Donald (Shirley) Carpenter of Cherry Tree, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her first husband, Alan Gibson in 1995. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Marcy Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , the Alzheimer’s Association, or to the church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Sign the guestbook at www.marcyfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 10, 2019