|
|
Marylyn G. (Skully) Bielfelt age 73 of Mentor, OH passed away Friday January 17, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby, OH surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 7, 1946 in Cleveland, OH.Marylyn enjoyed everything about life and was loved and cherished by so many! She was treasurer of the Concord Garden Club for many years, and did bookkeeping for the Christ Child Society of the Western Reserve, which serves children in need in Lake County. Marylyn, ever the life of the party, enjoyed being a part of groups that met regularly such as: Mahjong, Bunco, Book Club Babes, and Hand & Foot. She was an artist who enjoyed painting with water colors. One painting was purchased and can be seen at the Mentor Senior Center. Marylyn and her husband Art lived 55 years on Melshore Drive establishing cherished life-long friendships. They enjoyed adventures and travel, visiting over 70 countries. Marylyn graduated from Lake Erie College in 1995 with a BSBA and worked as an Accountant at Andrews School.Survivors include her husband of 55 years: Arthur Bielfelt, daughters: Paula (Rosemary Masterson) Bielfelt and Marla (David) Yaegers Jr., grandchildren: Stroyer (Diana) Bielfelt, David Yaegers III, Stephen and Jonathan Yaegers and Sara Masterson, brother: Blase Skully and furry companion: Benny.Preceding Marylyn in death are her parents: Blage and Paula Skully.A funeral mass will be at 11:00 am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd. Mentor, OH. 44060.The family will receive friends for a luncheon Celebration of Life from 12:30-2:30 pm Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Reception Center on the Brunner Campus, 8466 Mentor Ave. Mentor, OH. 44060.In Lieu of flowers the family requests contributions may be made to The Christ Child Society of the Western Reserve, 9354 Mentor Ave., Unit 7 Mentor, OH 44060.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020