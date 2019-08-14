|
|
Mate Kucinic, 74, of Wickliffe, passed away peacefully with his wife and family by his side on August 14, 2019. He was born in Cetingrad, Croatia on April 23, 1945. He came to the U.S. in 1969 and has been a resident of Wickliffe for over 40 years.He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Tina; his children: Mira Bailey (Mark) and Nick (Marianna); his grandchildren: Samantha and Jack Bailey; his siblings: Mile (Mica), Zorka Paulic, Jure (Anica), Milka Vrataric (Janko), Kate Kordic (Ilija); and his sister-in-law, Marija.He was preceded in death by his parents, Pave and Ane; his siblings: Marija Obrovac (Pero), Joso, and Nikola (Kate).Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Mate at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91), Friday, August 16 from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10 AM at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 E. 40th St., Cleveland (Please Meet at Church). Interment All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357, golubfuneralhome.com
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 15, 2019