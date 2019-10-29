Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home (DeJohn Flynn)
28890 Chardon Rd
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
(440) 944-8400
Resources
More Obituaries for Mathias Kavas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mathias W. "Mike" Kavas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mathias W. "Mike" Kavas Obituary
Mathias W. "Mike" Kavas, 95, of Kirtland passed away October 25, 2019 in Middlefield. Beloved husband of the late Ivana Angela; loving father of Angela (Sue Schell) Kavas; cherished grandfather of Andrew and Michael Kavas; dear brother-in-law of Martina Sustarcic and six deceased all of Slovenia; dearest uncle of Maria (Tony) Kadivec, Margaret (Zivko) Odorcic and Rosemary (Ron) Furjan; great-uncle of Tom and Robert Odorcic, Tanja Bartulovic, Becky Jernejcic and Mojca Kadivec-Porter; preceded in death by his sisters, Theresa and Micka; dear uncle and friend to many in Slovenia. Mike was born on October 29, 1923 in Cleveland and died on October 25, 2019 in Middlefield, Ohio, four days before his 96th birthday. He was a lifelong Cleveland resident. Mike proudly served in the Army from 1951 to 1954 during the Korean War. He was awarded several military honors; ROK Presidential Unit Citation (1953), Korean Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Mike and his wife were the proud owners of The Zelena Dolina property in Ashtabula where they enjoyed hosting parties, dancing and camping by the Grand River for many years. Mike loved his church and was a dedicated member of Saint Vitus. He enjoyed music, especially polkas! Mike was a father-figure to many and was very loved by his family. He will be greatly missed. Contributions may be made in Mike’s name to Saint Vitus Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Saint Vitus Catholic Church at 10 a.m. (6019 Lausche Ave., Cleveland, OH 44103). Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate Mike’s life at the Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday 4 to 7 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mathias's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now