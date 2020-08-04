This is the testimony of the life of Mathilda J. Spronz (nee Johannesen), also known as Mattie or Tillie, age 100, of Ft. Myers, FL and formerly of Brooklyn, NY and Richmond Hts., OH. Mrs. Spronz was born on April 28, 1920 in Brooklyn, NY and passed away on August 2, 2020.She graduated from Kent State University. Mathilda was a teacher at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and retired from teaching in 1993. She loved to teach, swim, and travel. Mathilda was a member of the Cleveland Teachers Association and Ladies’ Guild at St. Paschal Baylon Church, where she was also a longtime parishioner. Mathilda also served as a P.S.R teacher for several years. Mathilda is survived by her brother Robert Johannesen of Brooklyn, NY and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Spronz; parents, Clarence and Isabelle (nee Griffith) Johannesen and brother, John Johannessen.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Paschal Baylon Church 5384 Wilson Mills Rd., Highland Hts., where the family will receive friends from 9:45 a.m. until the time of mass (Masks Required). To watch the Livestream of the Funeral Mass please visit https://church.saintpaschal.com/
and click on the Facebook Icon SPB Livestreaming. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mathilda's memory to a local animal rescue of your choice.
