1/1
Mathilda J. (Johannesen) Spronz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mathilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
This is the testimony of the life of Mathilda J. Spronz (nee Johannesen), also known as Mattie or Tillie, age 100, of Ft. Myers, FL and formerly of Brooklyn, NY and Richmond Hts., OH. Mrs. Spronz was born on April 28, 1920 in Brooklyn, NY and passed away on August 2, 2020.She graduated from Kent State University. Mathilda was a teacher at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and retired from teaching in 1993. She loved to teach, swim, and travel. Mathilda was a member of the Cleveland Teachers Association and Ladies’ Guild at St. Paschal Baylon Church, where she was also a longtime parishioner. Mathilda also served as a P.S.R teacher for several years. Mathilda is survived by her brother Robert Johannesen of Brooklyn, NY and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Spronz; parents, Clarence and Isabelle (nee Griffith) Johannesen and brother, John Johannessen.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Paschal Baylon Church 5384 Wilson Mills Rd., Highland Hts., where the family will receive friends from 9:45 a.m. until the time of mass (Masks Required). To watch the Livestream of the Funeral Mass please visit https://church.saintpaschal.com/ and click on the Facebook Icon SPB Livestreaming. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mathilda’s memory to a local animal rescue of your choice.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved