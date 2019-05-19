|
MATILDA LOKAR (nee Kovac) age 88, beloved wife of the late Slavko “Louis” Lokar for 42 years and Stefan Korosec for 12 years; loving mother of Stoyan (wife Barbara) and Sue Kingston (husband Ken); devoted grandmother of Christina, Nicholas, Anthony and Kayla; dearest sister of Neska Pisot and Bernard Kovac of Slovenia and the late Damjan, Rados and Rajko Kovac and Loiska Jerman; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Matilda was born in Lokavec, Slovenia on February 24, 1931 and passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019. She was a resident of Euclid since 1960 when she came to the United Sates from Slovenia. Matilda was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Collinwood. She worked as a custodian for the City of Euclid. She enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, sewing and dancing. Matilda loved her Slovenian Polka's and was very proud of her culture and music. She will be remembered as a genuine, hardworking and social woman who was funny and loving. Matilda was faithful and family oriented. Her family traditions were important to her, especially Easter. She will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church 15519 Holmes Ave, Cleveland, OH 44110. Burial following at All Souls. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Matilda at THE ZEVNIK-COSIC FUNERAL HOME OF WILLOUGHBY HILLS, 28890 CHARDON ROAD (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) TUESDAY 4-7 PM. Online obituary, guestbook, & order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 21, 2019