Matthew Barner, age 40, of Wickliffe, formerly of Eastlake, passed away Saturday, September 26th, 2020. Matt was a devoted landscaper who worked tirelessly and was meticulous and took pride in his job. He loved the outdoors, camping, and cooking on the grill. He mostly loved being a father and went to all of his children's sporting events. Matt is the loving father of Matthew II, Anastasia and Mattelynn Barner, and Landon Moats; beloved son of Al and Peggy Barner; cherished brother of Al (Reva) Barner, Chrissy Barner and John (Stacy) Barner; uncle of Kennedie, AJ, Blake and Karis Barner, Brandon and Samantha Barner; nephew and cousin of many; loving companion of Tiffany Seese. The Barner family will receive friends Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home). A funeral service will follow at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Abbey. A private burial will be held at a later date. Please observe social distancing and bring a mask covering. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral & Cremation Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com