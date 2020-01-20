News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Cyprian Catholic Church
4223 Middle Ridge Road
Perry, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Crnjak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew D. Crnjak


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew D. Crnjak Obituary
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mathew D. Crnjak, 78, will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Road, Perry, Ohio. Friends will be received from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 21 st at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Mathew was born July 9, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio to Mathew D. and Mary (Weisser) Crnjak. He passed away peacefully January 19, 2020 in Concord Township, Ohio. Mathew served in the U. S. Army. He was a produce manager for 43 years, retiring from Giant Eagle in Mentor. Following retirement, he was employed at Perry School District in the maintenance department. He was a member of St. Cyprian Catholic Church. Mathew enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and dearly loved his dogs, Oscar, Bella and Peanut. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and fur babies. Mathew is survived by his children, Theresa (Joe) Crnjak Busher, Deb (Jim) Crnjak Puffenberger, Dawn Crnjak and Kim (Kevin) Crnjak Thomas; grandchildren, Joey and Karrah Busher, Grayson Gill, and Trevor Thomas; life partner of 22 years, Terri Reichard; also leaves several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Regina (Square) Crnjak in 1997; his brother, Dennis Crnjak; and his parents. Donations in Mathew’s memory may be made to the or to any Lake County Animal Shelter.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now