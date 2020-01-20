|
|
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mathew D. Crnjak, 78, will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Road, Perry, Ohio. Friends will be received from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 21 st at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Mathew was born July 9, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio to Mathew D. and Mary (Weisser) Crnjak. He passed away peacefully January 19, 2020 in Concord Township, Ohio. Mathew served in the U. S. Army. He was a produce manager for 43 years, retiring from Giant Eagle in Mentor. Following retirement, he was employed at Perry School District in the maintenance department. He was a member of St. Cyprian Catholic Church. Mathew enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and dearly loved his dogs, Oscar, Bella and Peanut. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and fur babies. Mathew is survived by his children, Theresa (Joe) Crnjak Busher, Deb (Jim) Crnjak Puffenberger, Dawn Crnjak and Kim (Kevin) Crnjak Thomas; grandchildren, Joey and Karrah Busher, Grayson Gill, and Trevor Thomas; life partner of 22 years, Terri Reichard; also leaves several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Regina (Square) Crnjak in 1997; his brother, Dennis Crnjak; and his parents. Donations in Mathew’s memory may be made to the or to any Lake County Animal Shelter.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 21, 2020