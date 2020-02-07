|
Matthew David "Matt" McFarlane, 43, of Painesville, sadly passed away unexpectedly Jan. 29, 2020, at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township. Born June 25, 1976, in Willoughby, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County. Matt attended Painesville City Schools and graduated from Harvey High School. He also attended Lakeland Community College. Matt was dearly loved, enjoyed learning new things and being entertained. Matt was well read, mentally and physically tough, strong willed, talented, and was always quick to lend a helping hand. He had many interests, including movies, music, traveling, sports, health, culture and collecting art. Matt was the beloved father of Kalen C. McFarlane; dear son of Dolores A. (nee Valjean) McFarlane; loving brother of Michael J. McFarlane; dearest grandson of Marjorie Valjean and Vincent McFarlane Sr.; and nephew and cousin of many. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Howard Valjean; and grandmother, Bonnie McFarlane. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life to be held at 12 Noon Wednesday. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery. He was a good, decent, hard-working man with a hilarious quick wit, and the best father, son, brother and best friend that anyone could ever have. "Matt, we were blessed and privileged to have you in our lives. We will always love and miss you fiercely." To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020