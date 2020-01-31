Home

Matthew J. "Matt" Baker


1996 - 2020
Matthew J. "Matt" Baker Obituary
Matthew J. “Matt” Baker, age 23, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 from injuries sustained in a car accident in Perry, OH. He was born July 8, 1996 in Painesville, OH. Matt worked at Cometic Gasket Inc. in Concord as a Warehouse Associate and according to his fellow workers he was the “go to guy”. Matt also worked at Sammy K’s Steakhouse in Perry where he had a close-knit family of colleagues.. He was a sweet, wonderful soul who worked hard and was nice to everyone.He enjoyed music, being with friends, exploring and hiking, watching and photographing sunsets, golfing, basketball, baseball, playing Xbox, and spending time with his brother and mom.Survivors include his mother, Lisa M. Baker; brother, Joe Baker; grandmother, Jean Ward; Godparents, Bonnie (Paul) Velikonya; aunts and uncles, Bob (Sue) Baker, Bill (Cheryl) Ward, Mike Ward, Terry (Amy) Ward; and many cousins. Preceding Matt in death are his father, Stanley M. Baker; grandparents, William “Pete" Ward, Michael and Dorothea Baker; aunts, Therese Ward and Pamela Reese. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Cyprian Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd., Perry, OH 44081. Please meet at the church. The family requests contributions may be made to the Matthew J. Baker Go Fund Me: (https://www.gofundme.com/f/7mnjr-support-for-the-baker-family).Sammy K’s Steakhouse will also be hosting a Remembering Matt Baker Benefit on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2PM -- 4760 North Ridge Road, Perry Ohio 44081.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
