Matthew John Brent, of Newbury, passed away on May 27, 2020. He was a driver for the local Amish community and enjoyed the fair, horses, and the outdoors.Matthew is survived by his parents, Dennis and Virginia; brothers, Dave (Beth), Jake (Kerri), Pete (Nicole), Pat, and Tony (Katy); sisters, Sarah (Dan) Sustin and Amanda (David) Novak; and many nieces and nephews, especially his buddy, Uriel.Matthew had a big heart and loved to help people. Friends may call at Gattozzi And Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 4-8pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at St. Helen Catholic Church, 12060 Kinsman Road, Newbury. Interment Munn Cemetery, Newbury.Social distancing will be observed at both visitation and mass. To reserve a seat for mass please go to www.sthelen.com. You must reserve a seat to enter church and attend mass. Visitors are asked to bring and wear a mask. During visitation we will only invite in a certain number of guests at a time for everyone’s protection. You may experience a wait time to enter the funeral home.Online video tribute and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 30 to May 31, 2020.