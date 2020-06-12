Matthew Michael Slodic, age 36 years young, passed away on June 7, 2020. He was born in Mayfield, Ohio, on May 4, 1984, to Frank Slodic Sr. and Tinamarie Martin. Matthew was a smart, witty, and loving son, friend, and brother. Matthew was a man of intelligence and faith who always had a movie quote ready for any moment. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, poker, sour candy, and his dog, Loki. Always ready to lend a hand with whatever job needed to be done. He was a proud graduate of Mentor High School Class of 2002 and Lakeland Community College. Matthew had a big heart and smile to go with it. He shaped the lives of all who knew and loved him. His intelligent spirit and humor will be greatly missed. Matthew is survived by his parents, Frank (Lori) Slodic Sr., Tinamarie (Michael) Martin; his siblings, Frank Slodic Jr., Sarah (Joseph) Seyler, Samuel Slodic, Ryan Martin, Mason Martin; and his former spouse, Darcy Moorehouse. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joanne and Rudy Polana; and his grandmother, Angela Staff. May you go in peace, Matthew, may all your struggles and worries melt away as you are with your Heavenly Father. In the words of James Arthur, “When I found me, I was smiling, and through the crying, I finally feel good. When I broke free from the old me, I was singing, I finally feel good.” Donations can be made in Matthew’s honor to a drug addiction facility of one’s choice. If there is someone in your life battling addiction, please reach out to them. We must all work to overcome the stigma and embarrassment associated with this illness. To all those who are suffering, please remember that there are people who love you with their entire beings and that will not change no matter what you do. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.