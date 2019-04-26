|
|
Matthew Peter Henry, Jr., 54, of Perry, died on April 26, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on September 14, 1964, in Painesville. Matthew enjoyed fishing and was a fan of football and baseball.
Survivors are his mother, Retta Henry; and nephews, Bill Miller, Tim Greene, Dustin (Maria) Greene, Mike (Heather) Miller, George Cottrill, Jr., and Chris Miller.
He is preceded in death by his father, Matthew Henry, Sr.; and brother, Mike Calkins.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. with a service at 4:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 27, 2019