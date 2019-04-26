Home

Matthew Peter Henry Jr. Obituary
Matthew Peter Henry, Jr., 54, of Perry, died on April 26, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on September 14, 1964, in Painesville. Matthew enjoyed fishing and was a fan of football and baseball.
Survivors are his mother, Retta Henry; and nephews, Bill Miller, Tim Greene, Dustin (Maria) Greene, Mike (Heather) Miller, George Cottrill, Jr., and Chris Miller.
He is preceded in death by his father, Matthew Henry, Sr.; and brother, Mike Calkins.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. with a service at 4:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
