Matthew Znidarsic Jr., age 77, of Richmond Hts. for 42 years, died Aug. 8, 2020. Matthew was a retired electrician for the Erieview Galleria in Cleveland. He is the beloved husband of Valerie (nee Alaqua) for 46 years; dear father of Kenneth (Christine), Steven, Matthew, Todd; grandfather of Kyle, Kaylee, Victoria, Kurtis, Steven, Dylan; brother of Kenneth (Christine) and Sharon Wollen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Parish, 140 Richmond Rd. in Euclid. Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. (SOCIAL DISTANCING, MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED, AND MASKS REQUIRED). Contributions to Disabled American Veterans
would be appreciated.