Maureen (nee O’Neill) Brennan, 80, of Mentor, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Lantern of Madison. Born May 18, 1939, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for 52 years. Maureen was a member of Divine Word Church in Kirtland, where she served as a sacristan, and the Irish American Club-East Side Inc. She enjoyed family get-togethers, referring to them as a “gathering” with family, Irish music, food, telling stories, and was a big Cleveland Indians fan. She was the loving mother of Michael J. Brennan (Jane Brewster), Teresa M. Brennan and Brian W. (Mindy) Brennan; cherished grandmother of Emma, Veronica, Rachel, Erin, Kira, Finn and Liam; sister of James F. (Kathy) O’Neill, Margaret Therese “Peggy” O’Neill, Anne P. (Daniel) Burns; and aunt of nieces and nephews. Maureen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael James “Jim” Brennan in 2016; and parents, Michael P. and Mary A. (nee Walsh) O’Neill. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. The family suggests contributions in her name be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 17, 2020