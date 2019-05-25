Maureen Whitcomb-Grubb, age 68, of Painesville, passed away May 22, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, on October 19, 1950, to June Walsh and the late James Walsh. Maureen was a devoted Christian who practiced in the Nursing profession, well-loved by her patients and colleagues, and a loving and generous member of her congregation Life Point Church of Mentor. Maureen is survived by her husband Leonard Grubb and by her children Candace Hansen, Michael (Rose) Schwabauer, and Mark (Tiffany) Whitcomb, and her grandchildren Gabriel, Mahayla, and Emma. Loving sister of Jim Walsh (deceased), Tom (Joyce) Walsh, and Colleen Walsh. Beloved friend to many. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 3 to 7pm at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Maureen can be made to Concerns of Police Survivors, Inc., PAWS or Life Point Church in Mentor-Building Fund. Published in News-Herald on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary