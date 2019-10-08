|
Maureen T. Ickes (nee Gallagher), entered into rest on October 5, 2019. Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Harold J. Ickes. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen I. (Robert) Harris; and her granddaughter, Sabrina C. Harris. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Maureen’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 9, 2019