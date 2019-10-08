News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
29850 Euclid Ave
Wickliffe, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Ickes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen T. (Gallagher) Ickes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen T. (Gallagher) Ickes Obituary
Maureen T. Ickes (nee Gallagher), entered into rest on October 5, 2019. Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Harold J. Ickes. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen I. (Robert) Harris; and her granddaughter, Sabrina C. Harris. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Maureen’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Download Now