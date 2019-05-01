Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Max Taubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max A. Taubert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Max A. Taubert Obituary
Max A. Taubert passed away suddenly at home in Cornucopia, WI on April 25th, 2019. He was 66 years old. Max was raised in Madison, Ohio and spent most of his adult life in Duluth, MN, where his business, Duluth Timber Co. was based. In more recent years, he made his home Cornucopia, WI on Lake Superior.He is survived by his sister, Margaret (Taubert) Cheaney; Margaret’s daughter, Shai (Hasse) Moss; Shai’s son, Warren; his former partners, Debra Warner and Jayne Norton; and his step-daughters, Sara and Alison Norton. There will be a celebration of Max’s life at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth, MN on June 9th at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. We know that Max had an impact on many lives and would love to see everyone come together to celebrate his life and share their memories of him. If you have photos you would like to send to be displayed at the memorial, please e-mail them to Sara at [email protected] lieu of flowers, please send donation to Damiano Center, 206 W 4th St., Duluth, MN 55806. Bratley Funeral Home is assisting the family.To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook, or express online condolences, visit us at: www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.