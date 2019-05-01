|
|
Max A. Taubert passed away suddenly at home in Cornucopia, WI on April 25th, 2019. He was 66 years old. Max was raised in Madison, Ohio and spent most of his adult life in Duluth, MN, where his business, Duluth Timber Co. was based. In more recent years, he made his home Cornucopia, WI on Lake Superior.He is survived by his sister, Margaret (Taubert) Cheaney; Margaret’s daughter, Shai (Hasse) Moss; Shai’s son, Warren; his former partners, Debra Warner and Jayne Norton; and his step-daughters, Sara and Alison Norton. There will be a celebration of Max’s life at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth, MN on June 9th at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. We know that Max had an impact on many lives and would love to see everyone come together to celebrate his life and share their memories of him. If you have photos you would like to send to be displayed at the memorial, please e-mail them to Sara at [email protected] lieu of flowers, please send donation to Damiano Center, 206 W 4th St., Duluth, MN 55806. Bratley Funeral Home is assisting the family.To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook, or express online condolences, visit us at: www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 5, 2019