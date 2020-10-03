May Gilchrist, age 89, of Roaming Shores, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Geneva Village Nursing Home, following a long illness.Born July 31, 1931, in Motherwell, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Wilson) and John (Jack) Murray. May married James Gilchrist in Motherwell, Scotland, on August 16, 1952.May was well known throughout Madison, Ohio, having been a resident there for over 40+ years; she was employed by several doctors offices, while residing in Madison, and greeted everyone with a warm and pleasant smile.May had a very adventurous soul, and enjoyed skiing, jet-skiing, roller skating and other non-traditional sports. An accomplished swimmer, in her native Scotland, prior to emigrating to the United States, in 1964, she continued to compete in regional Senior Olympic events well into her 70’s, winning many medals. May was an excellent baker, and known for her famous Sausage Rolls and Shortbread.May was a long time member of Chapel United Methodist Church, and was a Sunday school teacher at the church for a number of years. She was also heavily involved with the East End YMCA, as a swim instructor and camp counselor, passing on her knowledge and excitement of the sport to numerous children and adults.Her most enjoyable time was spent with family. She especially enjoyed attending and watching her grandchildren participate in many sports and extracurricular activities. Traveling to these events, as well as many other vacation spots was a great joy.She is survived by her sons, James (Janet) Gilchrist, of Centerville, Ohio, and Iain (Debbi) Gilchrist, of Roaming Shores, Ohio; grandchildren, Kyle, Amanda, Alec, and Allison.She is also survived by her brother, Bill (May) Murray; and sisters, Betty (Pat) Dale, and Christine Killough. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Gilchrist; parents, as well as brothers, Jack Murray, and Gordon Murray.Private Services will be observed at a later date, per the family’s wishes.Donations in May’s name may be made to The Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.The Behm Family Funeral home of Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com