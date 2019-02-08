Home

M Sgt. Maynard E. "Ray" Merrell Jr.

M Sgt. Maynard E. "Ray" Merrell Jr. Obituary
M Sgt. Maynard “Ray” E. Merrell, Jr. Ret, 88, passed away Tuesday, February, 5, 2019 at his home in Olmsted Falls with his wife, Patricia (Hammond), at his side.He retired after serving 26 years in the U.S. Army. He was a Korean War Veteran.He retired after serving 18 years with the Willoughby Police Department and spent 15 years investigating for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.Ray truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, joking around with anyone he came in contact with. He enjoyed reminiscing his time spent serving in the army and on the police force to anyone with an ear and spending time with his family, above all else.He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Patricia; sons, Tim (Tina), Matt (Sarah), Clint (Rose), Paul (Beth); many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.Per Ray’s wishes, no services will be held.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
