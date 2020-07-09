Mayzella Catherine "Mayzie" Smead, 89, of St. Augustine, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020, at the Bailey Family Center for Caring surrounded by loved ones. She was born and raised in Franklin, Pennsylvania, before moving to Painesville, Ohio, where she worked as a waitress. It was in Painesville that she met her husband of 40 years, David Smead and they married in 1974. Mayzie served as a volunteer in the Lake Hospital System for many years where she greeted hospital visitors in the gift shop with a welcoming smile. She was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved going back and forth with her family members who held an allegiance to the Cleveland Browns. Mayzie moved to Florida to be near her family members in 2010. She was a member of First Church Congregational while living in Painesville and was a member of The Village Church following her move to St Augustine. Mayzie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be forever missed. She is survived by daughters, Connie Torkar (Bob) of St. Augustine, Florida, Marianne Savarda (James) of Colorado; sons, David Smead and Dan Smead (Diana), all of Tennessee; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Smead; and son, Rodney McGrew. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue, in Painesville, Ohio 44077. Funeral Services will be held at Johnson Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery also located in Painesville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be sent to either the American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East FL8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155, or the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75321. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
.