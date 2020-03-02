|
Meg Ann Remec, age 40, of Grove City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. Meg was born in Willoughby, OH to Dale and Tanya Remec on January 25, 1980. She attended Julie Billiart, as well as Chardon High School, and graduated in 1999. She worked for 17 years at Quail Hollow Country Club in Concord, OH and then five years for Brookdale Pinnacle in Grove City, OH. Meg is survived by her dad, Dale (Gerri) Remec; sister, Sarah (Ryan) Thomas, nephew, Troy Thomas; niece, Jordan Thomas; and many other family and friends. Meg was preceded in death by her mother, Tanya (Voleski) Remec; and her grandparents. She was the sweetest soul, she could bring a smile to anyone’s face, and as soon as she got to know you, she would talk your ear off. She enjoyed staying busy with bus trips, Goodwill activities, walking in Grove City 5k’s, Alzheimer’s walks in honor of her mom, planning her next vacation, and Next Chapter Book Club at the Grove City Public Library. She whole heartedly supported the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Ohio Dominican Panthers, and yes, even the Cleveland Browns. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Mark Dettmer, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Brookdale Pinnacle Employee Association Fund, 1305 Lamplighter Dr., Grove City, OH 43123. Please wear something comfortable or colorful to Meg’s service. Her last act of kindness to others was the gift of organ and tissue donation. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign her online guest book or to watch her tribute video.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 4, 2020