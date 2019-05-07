|
Melbern Gingerich, age 94, of Burton, passed away at his home Monday, May 6, 2019 with his family by his side.He was born in Parkman on September 16, 1924, son of Amos and Ida (Yoder) Gingerich. He married Sara Kauffman in 1947. They were married for 37 years before she died in 1984. Melbern did mason work as a brick layer, retiring in 1986. He was a member of New Mercies Community Church.He loved the outdoors, gardening and fishing. He especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.Melbern will be missed by his loving five children, Daniel (Jan) Gingerich, Mary (Jerry) Graber, Ruth (Daniel) Maloney, David (Julie) Gingerich, and Melbern Jr. (Rachael) Gingerich; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and his six siblings, Ada Mullet, Susan Bontrager, Amos Gingerich, Barb Yoder, Ruth Detweiler, and Paul Gingerich.He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sara; two sons, Joseph and Michael; and four brothers, Owen, Allen, Bill, and Abraham.Calling hours will be held 10:30 to 11:30 AM with a Celebration of Life at 11:30 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at New Mercies Community Church, 12767 Butternut Rd., Burton, OH 44021. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Mercies Community Church.Sly Family Funeral home is assisting family with arrangements. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.slyffh.com
Published in News-Herald on May 8, 2019