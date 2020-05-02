Melinda "Mindy" (Galati) East
Melinda “Mindy” East (nee Galati), passed away April 30, 2020 at Mentor Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Mentor. She was born on March 12, 1956 in Cleveland, OH.Mindy was a graduate of Wickliffe High School. She attended the Cleveland Institute of Dental-Medical Assistants and worked as a medical assistant for Prime Health in Mentor and worked with her parents at Galati’s Italian Restaurant and The 306 Lounge. Mindy also enjoyed baking and spending time with her family.Mindy is survived by her children, Jeff East and Josh (Callie) East; sister, Becky Galati (Gary Gibson); nephew, Brandon Sorc; aunt and uncle, Lenore and Al D’Angelo.She was preceded in death by her husband Jeffrey East, Sr.; sister, Charlaine Galati and her parents, Arnold and Marilyn (nee Charske) Galati.A Memorial Mass will be held in Mindy’s honor at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the family at 16723 Claridon Troy Rd. Burton, OH 44021.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.


Published in News-Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
