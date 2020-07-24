Melinda Juist, age 67 of Geneva, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 5, 1952 in Painesville, the daughter of Patrick and Margaret (Allen) Lofink.Melinda worked for several years at Walmart in Madison. She enjoyed walks along the beach collecting beach glass. Long rides in the country side with her husband Jim often ended up with a visit to a craft show or flea market. Most of all she loved the time spent with her family and grandchildren celebrating birthdays and special holidays.She is survived by her husband, James; sons, Gabriel (Kristi), Ryan, and Kyle Juist; daughters, Lerryn (Kyle) Reese and Ashley (Daniel) Cuccaro; nine grandchildren, Zachary (Cheyenne), Callie, Gavin, Kaiden, Emma, Roman, Kamden, Liam, and Colton; two great grandchildren, Zayden, and Everly. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Janice Lofink.Friends will be received from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at North Madison Cemetery.Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to follow current pandemic guidelines for Covid-19, wear masks, and practice social distancing.The family suggests contributions to be made in Melinda’s name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com