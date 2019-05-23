Home

Melissa A. McSweeney, age 42, passed away May 22, 2019 in Wickliffe. Melissa is survived by her beloved partner, Vincent Mazzolini; her mother, Karen (Dave) Petrasko; brothers, Patrick (Sara) McSweeney, John Halsey; sister, Michelle (Greg) Hollerbach; aunt, Jennifer Wilmot; friend, Gordon Kirk; and numerous nephews, cousins, and friends. Melissa was a kind and loving person and especially loved all animals. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lake County Humane Society in her name. Services for Melissa will be private.
Published in News-Herald on May 24, 2019
