Melva V. Reynolds
1932 - 2020
Melva V. Reynolds, age 88, passed away peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born June 20, 1932 in Lonaconing, MD to the late Albertus and Althea (Wiland) Beeman.She retired from General Motors.She enjoyed reading books, doing puzzles, and gardening.Melva was the loving mother of Roy (Diane) Weir, Linda (James) Krizek, Mark (Shirley) Reynolds, Greg (Susan) Reynolds, and Debbie Reynolds; devoted grandmother of 7; great-grandmother of 4; step-grandmother of 4; step-great-grandmother of 6; and aunt of many nieces and nephews.Melva was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred; brothers, Odell and Leroy Beeman; and sister, Hilda Jacobs.Private family service and interment.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
