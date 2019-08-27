News-Herald Obituaries
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
Melville Eugene Walker


1958 - 2019
Melville Eugene Walker Obituary
Melville Eugene Walker, age 61, passed away August 24, 2019 at his home in Madison. He was born June 21, 1958, in Painesville, the son of William and Jacqueline “Shaw” Walker. Mel was a Madison resident since birth. As a 1976 Madison High school graduate, he was an avid sports fan who played football and golf in high school and always cheered for the Cavs, Indians, Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. Melville worked as a golf service manager at Madison Country Club for 45 years, where his love and passion thrived. He enjoyed people and was very personable and friendly. He was always smiling or laughing and helping to raise others spirits. Mel loved his family dearly; and he loved to talk about his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his sons, Craig (Lori) Walker, Clint Walker; grandchildren, Mason, Madison and Camden; sisters, Kim (Steve) Long and Lori (Dan) Brown; brothers, Byron (Debbie) Walker and Billy (Libby Williams) Walker; paternal aunt, Dorothy Peteros; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and baby brother, Clint. Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, Ohio, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 with a Service immediately following at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Melville's name to the Madison Country Club, 6131 Chapel Rd., Madison, Ohio 44057. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
