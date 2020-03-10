|
Funeral service for Melvin D. "Mike" Heflin, 75, of Eastlake, will be 12 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Mike passed away March 10, 2020 in Willoughby. Born October 9, 1944 in Martinsburg, WV, he lived in Lake County most of his life. Mike was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving as a paratrooper in the Vietnam Conflict of the 82nd Airborne. Mike retired from Consolidated Freightways after 30 years of service. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Wanda L. Heflin; daughter, Cheri Good; step-children, Melynda, Marilyn, Ralph, and Wayne; grandchildren, Chad, Zack, Sidney, Lori, Ryan, Jeremy, Dallas, Justin, Amber, Matthew; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Brook, Finley, Mercer, Haidyn, Owen, and Luke; siblings, Sharon, Jeanne, June, Carolyn, Vicky, Barbara, Ernest, and Bill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Roselee Heflin; and siblings, Beatrice and Wayne. Final resting place will be in South Kirtland Cemetery. www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 12, 2020