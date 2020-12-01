Melvin William Johnson, 84, of Painesville Twp. passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at the Enclave at Newell Creek in Mentor. He was born on the Busby family farm near New Sharon, IA on July 19, 1936 to Marvin Edward Johnson and Mabel Elsie (Eflin) Johnson. He lived with his parents on various Mahaska County farms and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1954. He graduated with a BSME degree from Iowa State College in 1959. Mel worked for John Deere for 11 years before moving to Ohio to take a job with General Motors. A few years later, he began working in Cleveland for Midland Steel Products and many successor companies. He finally retired after 31 years from Lamson & Sessions in 2001 after holding several engineering and risk management positions. Mel was also a long-time member of The Gideons International, which distributes free Bibles in 200 countries and territories worldwide. Mel is survived by his first wife, Amerillis May Wilson of Oskaloosa, IA; sons, Philip Mark (Marilyn) Johnson of Painesville, OH, Paul Scott Johnson of Oskaloosa, IA, David (Debbie) Hammack of Chardon, OH, Daniel Hammack of Wickliffe, OH, Dennis (Judy) Hammack of Palm Bay, FL, Douglas (Kathy) Hammack of Webster, NY; sister, Doris (Brian) Boot of Altoona, IA; sisters-in-law, Norma Johnson of Maple Grove, MN and Linda Snyder of Columbus, OH, along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Jeanne Ann (Snyder) Hammack Johnson, his parents, a brother, Gordon E. Johnson, and his daughter, Susan Elaine (Johnson) Callow. Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave. Painesville, OH 44077. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4th (friends received 10:00 am until time of service) at Calvary Assembly of God 28870 Chardon Rd. Willoughby Hills, OH 44092. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, 385 Riverside Drive in Painesville, OH 44077. In lieu of flowers, contributions to buy Gideon Bibles for distribution around the world may be made to: The Gideons International, Attn: Rolf Bergman, Camp Treasurer 3236 Berkeley Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118