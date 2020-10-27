1/
Melynda Slenker, 69, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, formerly of Ohio, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home.She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Glenn Slenker; two sons, Nathaniel (Lauren) Slenker and Justin (Cari) Slenker; father, Lynn Naughton; sister, Lori Olsen; brother, Chris Naughton; and two grandchildren, McKayla Lyttle and Isabella Slenker.Services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hardin County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.

Published in News-Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
