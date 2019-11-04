|
On Saturday, November 2, 2019, Meredith "Viola" Thomas Batuski, 93, finished her earthly journey and went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A "Celebration of Life" Service for her will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8th, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Painesville, 10801 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Painesville, Ohio. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at Beaver Center Cemetery, in Beaver Center, PA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and also from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Viola was born on December 6, 1925, in Beaver Center, PA to William and Dorothy (nee Rudler) Thomas. Though growing up during the depression years, her hard working and loving parents made sure she and her three brothers had a good life. Being an adventurous person, she traveled all over this continent and had many wonderful stories to tell. Her bright personality attracted others, and she made many lifelong friends. Viola met the love of her life, Chester S. Batuski, and they married in 1954. They moved to Painesville, then Fairport Harbor to the home where they would spend the rest of their lives together. Viola was always thanking God for blessing her with a wonderful family. Viola is survived by son, Thomas (Teri) Batuski of Madison; daughters, Susan (Tim) Gosline of Westlake, and Rita Combs of Chardon; grandchildren, Scott Brandt, Christopher, Jennifer, and Brandon Gosline, Dorothy (Ted) Kirk, John Chester (Keturah), Joshua (Samantha), and Jordan Combs, Benjamin and Sarah Batuski; great-grandchildren, Darcy Brandt, Magdalena, Judah, and Lydia Kirk, and Esther Combs; dear family friend, Ray Zronek; many nieces and nephews; and many loved friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester Batuski; brothers, George, Melford and Blaine Thomas. Memorial gifts may be made in her name to the . Suggestions include First Baptist Church of Painesville or Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation (www.crhcf.org).
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 5, 2019