Merle Diane Woodford, age 79, of Painesville, passed away on August 21, 2020, surrounded by family at her daughter's home. She was born on July 9, 1941, in Painesville, to the late Harold and Martha (Winters) Jarvis. Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the great people at Ohio Living Hospice for their exceptional care and support. Online condolences and full obituary at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
.