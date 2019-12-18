|
Funeral Services for Merri Beth Nagy, 47, of Painesville, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Family and friends will be received Friday 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery. Merri Beth was born October 13, 1972 in Willoughby and passed away December 16, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. She attended Riverside High School. She was employed by Mentor Public Schools in the Wee Care Program and formerly employed at X Press Printing and also at Heather Hill in Chardon. She coached Painesville Little League Baseball and had a passion for children. Merri Beth was always willing to help anyone in need. Merri Beth is survived by her mother, Charolette (Chris Sr.) Dingley; her father, Richard Nagy; her companion of 19 years, John Ervine; children, Jessica Rowan, Justin (Jenn Evans) Rowan, Brittany (Mickey Cicchinelli) Rowan, Gage (Bree Hardy) Ervine, Halie Ervine, Jayshawn Green; grandchildren, Hayden Rowan, Autumn Rowan; special great-aunt, Ruby Ramsey, of VA; special person, Matt Rowan; siblings, Brian Nagy, Christel (William) Hamilton, Tonia (Mila) DeLong, Christopher (Dorie Hoffman) Dingley Jr., and Joseph (Susanah Lesco) Dingley; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mildred and David Abercrombie, M. C. Denson, Richard Sr. and Nina Nagy, Sue and Charles Dingley.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 19, 2019