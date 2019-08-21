Home

Dr. Merry Texter passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida, where she had lived for over 30 years. She was born on Christmas Day, 1934, in Orange, Ohio, the youngest of six children. She received her Bachelor's, Master's and PhD in Music Education from the Ohio State University and was a lifelong OSU fan. She taught music in the Mentor, Ohio school district for over 30 years, retiring in the mid-1980's. After retirement, she continued to conduct and perform as a member of the Suncoast Concert Band in Sarasota.
She is survived by a nephew, Eric Hess, of Rocky River.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nellie and Marion Texter; and siblings, Helen, Ruth, Jean, Ben and Lee.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
