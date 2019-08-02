|
Merry Noelle Dolter, 86 years old, passed away on July 31, 2019 in Beloit, WI.She was born in Denver, CO on December 26, 1932, the daughter of Dallas and Peg Wakeman. Merry grew up in Duluth, MN, and married her high school sweetheart, Thomas R. Dolter, Sr. They spent 40 years together before his death in 1991. Merry loved her work as an assistant librarian for the Euclid, Ohio Public Schools and Library, retiring after 30 years of service. Her caring nature touched the lives of many students, and she readily shared her love of reading. Merry’s smile, kindness and sweet nature earned her friends everywhere she went. She had the God given ability to make you feel like you were the most special person in the room, because she wholeheartedly believed it. Merry was the best listener, best hugger and the most encouraging person. She loved to garden and get her hands in the soil, and she had a deep appreciation of nature. Merry was devoted to her family and leaves to cherish her memories her son, Thomas R. Dolter, Jr. of Eastlake, Ohio; daughters, Kathi (Jim) Mabe of Atlanta, GA, Susan (Tom) Bogenschild of Eugene, OR, and Merry Beth (Mark) Gliebe of Roscoe, IL; her grandchildren, T.J. (Crystal) Willard, Mark (Emily) Willard, Megan Gliebe, Erica Bogenschild, Jack Bogenschild and Benjamin Gliebe. She was predeceased by her husband, Tom; her parents; and her brother, Chuck. Merry hoped her friends from Cleveland would attend the church of their choice to say a prayer for her, then enjoy a corned beef sandwich at Slyman’s, or Lake Erie perch at Brennan’s in Fairport Harbor, or a hot fudge sundae with pecans at Malley’s! Memorial Service and celebration of her beautiful life will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in Roscoe United Methodist Church, 10816 Main St., Roscoe, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heifer Foundation, www.heiferfoundation.org, or, to the First Congregational Community Church of Roscoe, Attn: Mission School of Hope, PO Box 66, Roscoe, IL, 61073. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit: www.honquestfh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 3, 2019