Michael A. Baucco, age 91, of Willowick for 64 years, peacefully passed away on February 28, 2019.He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on March 28, 1927 to the late Vincenzo and Emma Baucco.Mike was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a Tool and Die Maker for over 40 years, retiring in 1995.He was a parishioner for over 50 years at St. Mary Magdalene Church. Mike enjoyed golfing, bowling, working in his garden, and spending time with his great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed.Mike is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Barbara (Shero); his children, Michelle (Bill) Kapes, Michael J. Baucco, and Barb (Bill) Loeser; his grandchildren, Nicole (Andy) Plavny, Mike (Sarah), Daniel, and Joe (Mikaela Hounshell) Baucco, Ryan (Deceased), and Randy (Danielle) Housholder, Christopher (Brandon West) Loeser, Ashley (Anthony) Staff, and Michelle (Stephen) Payne; his great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Jameson, Brantley, Emma, Avery, Josie, Bradley, Edison, Emilia, Ava, Milo, and Callan; his siblings, Valentino (Patsy), Rose Polly, Louis, and Vincent (Judy) Baucco and Joseph (Josphine), John (Barabara), Marion, Frank, and Mary (all deceased); and his sister-in-law, Carolyn Baucco; and many nieces and nephews.A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene Church at 32114 Vine St., Willowick. A private burial to be held at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary