Michael A. Doley, 71, of Willowick, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his residence. Born March 27, 1948, in Cleveland, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County. Mike was a very proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a lifetime member of V.F.W. Post 1500, lifetime member of the Marine Corps League at Gunny Hall in Mentor, and a member of the Irish American Club East Side Inc., in Euclid. He enjoyed flying for nine years, was a marksman in shooting and loved nature. Most of all, he loved being with his family and friends. Making friends was easy for him. Mr. Doley the former owner of Finnegan’s in Willoughby, the first Irish Entertainment Pub in Lake County, bringing Irish music to our area. He sang with and was part of the Clan Cross Musical Group. Mike was the beloved husband of 14 years to Annette A. (nee Bornemann) Doley; loving father of Mary Jo Doley, Michael A. Doley Jr., and Maeve Doley; cherished grandfather of Brenna, Sean, Catherine, Maxwell and Brooklynn; cousin of Timothy Reilly; and is survived by many other cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Catherine (nee Hyland) Doley. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019