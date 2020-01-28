News-Herald Obituaries
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
1953 - 2020
Michael A. English Obituary
Funeral Services for Michael A. English, age 66, of Painesville, will begin 5:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., before the service. Michael was born August 8, 1953 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Alan and Evelyn (Wilson) English. He passed away January 27, 2020 in Willoughby. Michael attended Kent State University and the Cleveland Art Institute. He worked for COE MFG/USNR as a combustion engineer for many years. In his early life as a glass artist, finisher he created many unique and elegant works, as a weld sculptor he created attractive impressions and designed many mechanical structures. He enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, a good meal, travel, science fiction, crime science, and driving his British racing green Jaguar. Michael is survived by his wonderful wife, Laurel (Cowan) English; loving children, Nicholas (Lindsay) English, Hannah (Eric) Hughes, Alan (Jennifer) English, Benjamin (Lisa Conley) Brusky, and Melanie (Michael) Baker. He was a dedicated grandfather to Charles, Logan, Collin, Carson, Lee, Halley, Alan, Julia, Nathan and Maxwell; and loving brother to Leigh (Sheila Mapes) English; sister-in-law, Marci English. He was preceded in death by his cherished parents; beloved grandchild, Emily; and his effervescent brother, Craig English.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
