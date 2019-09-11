Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
Michael A. Masters


1950 - 2019
Michael A. Masters Obituary
Michael A. Masters, 69, of Concord Twp., died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home. He was born January 9, 1950 in Painesville. Mr. Masters worked as a pilot at Air Excellence LLC. He was an avid gun collector who enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with his three closest friends. Survivors are his sister, Linda (Vincent) Borovic; niece, Debra (Kenneth) Girgas; nephews, Shawn (Mary) Jogan and Randy (Denise) Jogan; great nieces, Lindsey Jogan and Izabella Jogan; great nephew, Luciano Jogan; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Masters; parents, Albert and Margaret Masters; brother, Linton Masters. A memorial service in memory of Michael will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Inurnment will be in Mentor Cemetery. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
