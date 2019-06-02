|
Michael A. Ruff age 58, of Mentor was the beloved husband of Kathryn (nee Belaj); devoted father of Megan and Erin; cherished son of Donald and Patricia (nee Sloan); dearest brother of Donna (Bill) Sabo, Colleen (John) Steiner, Ann (John) Sopczynski, and Christine (Mark) O’Matz; loved by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.Mike had an infectious smile and light-up-the-room laugh. His kind heart, generous spirit, and glass-always-full outlook made him beloved by all. He was a proud Penn State alum, an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Eric Church fan, and a lover of quality time with his family. A big believer in the value of healthy competition; Mike was an athlete, then a volunteer youth hockey coach for 28 years. He was passionate about professional mentoring, teaching, and training, and he took every opportunity to help those around him grow, develop, and succeed. A lifelong learner, Mike was also a distinguished member of many engineering organizations including the AEI PE Exam Committee, NFPA, OSPE, and several others. His proudest accomplishments were being a devoted husband to his wife and an amazing father to his two daughters.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday June 5 at 10 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave. in Mentor. Family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Interment at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.Contributions to LifeBanc, 4775 Richmond Rd. Cleveland, OH 44128, would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on June 3, 2019